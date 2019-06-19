Home Nation

Local imprint on suicide attacks in Kashmir

Homegrown militants are increasingly carrying out fidayeen attacks on security personnel.

Published: 19th June 2019 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Locals gather outside the damaged houses where two top Jaish-e-Mohammed JeM militants were hiding during an encounter at Bijbehara area of Anantnag district on 18 June 2019. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi, EPS)

Locals gather outside the damaged houses where two top Jaish-e-Mohammed JeM militants were hiding during an encounter at Bijbehara area of Anantnag district on 18 June 2019. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi, EPS)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Unlike in the past when foreign militants used to participate in fidayeen attacks, local militants are increasingly carrying out suicide car bombings on security personnel in Kashmir.

On Monday evening, the militants targeted an armoured Army vehicle with a car bomb in Anantnag district in the third such attack since February 14 this year. Two jawans died a day later.

While the February 14 suicide attack by a local Jaish suicide bomber killed 40 CRPF men, a Hizbul militant made a botched attempt to ram his explosive-ridden vehicle onto a CRPF bus at Banihal on March 30. The explosives did not detonate and the militant escaped with minor injuries. Owais Amin, the Hizb militant from south Kashmir, was arrested next day.

Heightened security on the Srinagar-Jammu highway and bans on civilian traffic during convoy movement have not deterred the militants from resorting to car bombings on security forces.

A top security officer said the militants have changed strategy and are carrying out car bombing on security forces instead of the earlier fidayeen attacks on camps of security forces. “Since security camps are fortified, militants are finding it tough to breach security there and, hence, are going for car bombings.”

The Standard Operating Procedure would be revised and security further tightened to counter such attacks, he said.

READ HERE | JeM militant whose car was used in Pulwama attack, killed in Anantnag encounter

Former J&K Police chief Kuldip Khoda said the local militants are now willing to go for suicide attacks. “They are now taking part in suicide attacks, knowing fully that there is no chance of surviving. It was never seen earlier.”

When local militants are going for suicide attacks, he said, it was obvious that there would be a rise in suicide attacks and car bombings. “In the past, foreigners used to participate in such attacks.”

The ex-DGP said there is a change in mindset of local militants. “It shows radicalisation of youth. They are willing to go for more brazen actions rather than going for fidayeen attack, where there is also chance of escaping.”

ALSO READ | Srinagar SSP carries son of colleague martyred in Anantnag, breaks down at wreath-laying ceremony

According to Khoda, it is a cause of concern as only one such incident had taken place before when a local youth had blown up his vehicle in Srinagar in 2000.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anantnag Jammu and Kashmir encounter Jammu and Kashmr pulwama suicide attacks Militants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp