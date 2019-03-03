Yeddyurappa statement is not of BJP but his own: BJP spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: BJP's national spokesperson, Meenakshi Lekhi said that former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa comments on the surgical strike on Jaish – e – Mohammed camp at Pakistan would be a decisive factor to win Lok Sabha elections are of his own assessment and statement and not of BJP. She was addressing media persons here on Sunday when she answered on the question on Yeddyurappa's comments. She also commented upon Chief Minister, H D Kumaraswamy's comment that celebrating surgical strike would flare communal tension, stating that Muslim community in India is as Indian as Hindus and they will support India and not the enemy country.

Responding on a query about BJP politicizing over the victory of armed forces, she said that BJP was not politicizing but answering the questions raised by the opposition. The ones who wanted to use the attack – Pulwama – for political reasons are the ones who are blaming and politicizing the response because they know the non-responsiveness at 26/11, she said.

On the evidences of the surgical strike, Lekhi said that there is evidence existing and even Jaish – e – Mohammed is accepting the damage caused to them. The call for jihadis to avenge over the attack on Balakot is sufficient as the proof for the attack, she said.

India was left with no option but to retort and the Prime Minister of the country took steps necessary to send a strong message to the enemy country and the world across. The enemy state was yelling its nuclear status, escaping the action from international community, thus the doctrine was used to give India 1000 cuts and we were at war even during the peacetime.

The attack this time was narrow, smart and focussed and we did not attack any military or civil establishments but terrorist establishments in the enemy territory, she said. The politics of blaming the government would continue but they have underestimated the common man and the response of the man rising from the common man, she said.