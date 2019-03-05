Textbook case of courage: Rajasthan schools to have lesson on Abhinandan 

By Online Desk

Abhinandan Varthaman routinely touches the skies in the course of his job. Now, the IAF pilot's fame has also reached sky-high after his brave act on Pakistan soil.

Only recently, a baby born in Rajasthan was named after the Wing Commander as a tribute to him. Soon, the baby bearing his name will also read about the IAF hero in his textbook.

To honour the bravery of Abhinandan, the Rajasthan government has decided to include a lesson about him in school textbooks. The proposal was tweeted by the state's education minister Govind Singh Dotasra.

In his tweet, Dotasra said that in order to honour the hero who returned from Pakistan, the Rajasthan government has decided to include a chapter about his bravery in the school syllabus. He also mentioned in his post that Abhinandan had studied in Jodhpur.

Abhinandan was taken into custody by the Pakistan Army when his MiG-21 Bison fighter plane crashed and he ejected safely in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He spent over 60 hours there before he was handed over to India. Nevertheless, he displayed exemplary courage in the enemy land, for which he earned a lot of praise.

The Wing Commander has also become a trendsetter with his stylish gunslinger moustache and mutton chop beard becoming a new style statement.