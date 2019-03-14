Is the Dalai Lama a terrorist? Twitterati slam Pakistan journalist who compared him to Masood Azhar

By Online Desk

All is not well between India and Pakistan ever since the Pulwama terror attack. In the meantime, for the fourth time in a row, China has blocked a bid to list JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.

Amid the growing tensions between the two nations, a tweet by a renowned journalist from Pakistan has drawn flak from Twitterati.

Despite the move by three major powers - the US, the UK and France - to list Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, China, using its veto power, has blocked it yet again.

ALSO READ: UNSC members may be forced to pursue other actions on Masood Azhar: US after China blocks ban on Jaish chief

Sharing a decade-old article from The Sydney Morning Herald, Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir compared terror outfit JeM's chief Masood Azhar to the Dalai Lama. "It's very easy to understand why China blocked resolution against Masood Azhar in UNSC? India sheltering an enemy of China since decades and his name is Dalai Lama," the tweet read.

It’s very easy to understand why China blocked resolution against Masood Azhar in UNSC?India sheltering an enemy of China since decades and his name is Dalai Lama https://t.co/Pc3BnbaO2Z — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) March 13, 2019

The article titled 'Dalai Lama a terrorist: China' was published in April 2008. In the article, China accuses the Dalai Lama of being involved in a riot in Lhasa and blames him for orchestrating violence.

The comment by Mir irked many Twitterati, including journalists, who criticised him for his insensitive remarks.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Masood Azhar is a terrorist!



Dalai Lama is a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, just like Malala.



PS: He was awarded Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of his NONVIOLENT campaign over nearly 40 years to end China's domination of his homeland



A mind bender for Pakistan? — Amrita Bhinder (@amritabhinder) March 14, 2019

Yup! No difference between Masood Azhar and the Dalai Lama. https://t.co/8vfgLC8yaF — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) March 14, 2019

Dalai Lama = Masood Azhar?



It just exposes China and Pakistan’s moral position vis-a-vis India’s. https://t.co/LVl3C7Q7T5 — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) March 14, 2019

Presenting Pakistan's top most anchor. Such high IQ levels!Moron actually compared Dalai Lama to a terrorist. Entire nation of Pakistan is a massive scam. What mentality ! https://t.co/RnAa8oUq3i — Vishakha Joshi (@VishakhaJ18) March 14, 2019

And here we have the distinguished #Pakistan journalist likening globally recognised terrorist #MasoodAzhar to Nobel Peace Prize recipient Dalai Lama. #Facepalm moment https://t.co/6FBQpm1AFp — Snehesh Alex Philip (@sneheshphilip) March 14, 2019

These half wits don't understand that if the Dalai Lama gets to know he is being compared to Masood Azhar, even that peaceful soul will start resorting to violence.https://t.co/COCEdJJHnN — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) March 14, 2019

Meanwhile, outraged by China's move in the UN, netizens have taken to Twitter to express their anger by calling for a complete ban on Chinese products in India.