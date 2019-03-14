Home Nation

Is the Dalai Lama a terrorist? Twitterati slam Pakistan journalist who compared him to Masood Azhar

Amid the growing tensions between the two nations, a tweet by a renowned journalist from Pakistan has drawn flak from Twitterati. 

Published: 14th March 2019 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

dalai lama, masood azhar

Pak journalist draws flak comparing Masood Azhar and Dalai Lama.

By Online Desk

All is not well between India and Pakistan ever since the Pulwama terror attack. In the meantime, for the fourth time in a row, China has blocked a bid to list JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist. 

Amid the growing tensions between the two nations, a tweet by a renowned journalist from Pakistan has drawn flak from Twitterati. 

Despite the move by three major powers - the US, the UK and France - to list Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, China, using its veto power, has blocked it yet again. 

ALSO READ: UNSC members may be forced to pursue other actions on Masood Azhar: US after China blocks ban on Jaish chief

Sharing a decade-old article from The Sydney Morning Herald, Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir compared terror outfit JeM's chief Masood Azhar to the Dalai Lama. "It's very easy to understand why China blocked resolution against Masood Azhar in UNSC? India sheltering an enemy of China since decades and his name is Dalai Lama," the tweet read.

The article titled 'Dalai Lama a terrorist: China' was published in April 2008. In the article, China accuses the Dalai Lama of being involved in a riot in Lhasa and blames him for orchestrating violence. 

The comment by Mir irked many Twitterati, including journalists, who criticised him for his insensitive remarks.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Meanwhile, outraged by China's move in the UN, netizens have taken to Twitter to express their anger by calling for a complete ban on Chinese products in India. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Masood Azhar Dalai Lama Dalai Lama a terrorist Hamid Mir Pulwama Terror Attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp