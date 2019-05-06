Home Nation

MNS chief Raj Thackeray says country won't forgive Narendra Modi for Rajiv Gandhi remarks

Raj Thackeray joins the ranks of several prominent opposition leaders across the country who criticized Modi's statements on Rajiv Gandhi.

Published: 06th May 2019 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

MNS chief Raj Thackeray

MNS chief Raj Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBA: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has strongly condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modis utterances on late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, saying the "country will not forgive him for the remarks".

Referring to Modi's statement that Rajiv Gandhi was called "Mr. Clean" by his courtiers but died as "Bhrashtachari No. 1", Thackeray said on Sunday: "Hatred, endless lying and absolutely no qualms in transgressing the decorum of public life are the three characteristics that mark the term of Narendra Modi.

ALSO READ: PM Modi's statement on Rajiv Gandhi reflects his state of mind: Karnataka CM

"This stands intensified with his latest statements against the late Rajiv Gandhi and the nation will definitely not pardon it," said Thackeray.

Thackeray joins the ranks of several prominent opposition leaders across the country who criticized Modi's statements on Rajiv Gandhi, who was assassinated by a Sri Lankan Tamil suicide bomber on May 21, 1991.

ALSO READ: 'Your Karma awaits you', says Rahul on Modi's remarks about Rajiv Gandhi  

Last year in July, Thackeray had come out in support of Congress President Rahul Gandhi's famous 'hug' to Modi in Parliament and termed it a 'perfect' one.

This time, the MNS chief addressed nearly a dozen political rallies in Maharashtra campaigning against Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah though his own party MNS is not contesting any seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

TAGS
Rajiv Gandhi Narendra Modi Raj Thackeray MNS

