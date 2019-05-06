Only have love for Modi who insulted a martyr: Rahul Gandhi on PM's remark on Rajiv Gandhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Monday that despite Narendra Modi insulting his father Rajiv Gandhi, he only had love for the prime minister. "He is the prime minister of the country but insults a martyr (Rajiv Gandhi). I told him whatever hatred you have for me, you can belittle me, you can say whatever you say about my father, mother, grandfather, grandmother. Whatever hatred you direct against me, I will only return it with love," Gandhi said.

Addressing a rally in Chandni Chowk constituency for party's candidate JP Agarwal, Gandhi recalled the moment he hugged Modi in Parliament. "Hatred can only be defeated by love. Remember, the same love will defeat you Narendra Modiji on May 23," said the Congress chief.

At a rally in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, Modi had targeted Rajiv Gandhi, while attacking the Congress president. "Your father was termed Mr Clean by his courtiers, but his life ended as bhrashtachari no 1," Modi had said, drawing sharp criticisms from opposition leaders.

The prime minister targeted Rajiv Gandhi on Monday as well, daring the Congress to fight the elections in the name of the "Bofors-accused". Attacking Modi over demonetisation and the implementation of GST, Gandhi said even a kid would know that the decisions have not benefited anyone. GST and demonetisation have hurt the traders of Delhi, Gandhi told voters of the constituency, which is mainly dominated by the trading community.

Alluding to denial of ticket to veteran BJP leader LK Advani, Gandhi said Modi even "insulted" his guru. "Narendra Modi does not respect 125 crore Indians. The only person he loves is himself. People do not want to listen to his Maan ki Baat," he said, adding that the voice of Delhi is the country's voice.

Taking a dig, he said the prime minister reads from a teleprompter, but it does not tell him that he has to talk about the promises he made to the country's youths and farmers. Gandhi said after coming to power his party will implement the 'Nyay' scheme, which will increase the spending capacity of people and give a boost to the economy. Gandhi also promised to fill up 22 lakh job vacancies in the government sector, one of the main poll plank of the party.