BJP's 'guru-chela' to be out of power soon: Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav

JAUNPUR/BHADOHI(UP): BSP supremo Mayawati and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said that their alliance will "shake the very roots" of the BJP and dislodge the "chowkidar of capitalists" from the prime minister's chair.

Addressing election rallies in favour of Mahagathbandhan candidates in Machchlishahr and Jaunpur seats, they also targeted the Congress, alleging that it is "anti-Dalit" like the BJP and wants the people to remain poor. "BJP's guru and chela are all set to be out of power at the Centre," Mayawati said at a rally in Bhadohi, attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. "This alliance is so strong that in the 2022 Assembly elections in UP, it will send Yogi baba back in his mutt," Mayawati said, referring to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The BSP supremo alleged that the BJP tried to break their alliance, but she "exposed" it in the media and gave a "befitting reply" to the saffron party. "The BJP is going out of power in these elections. It has failed to fulfil the promises made to the poor and the middle classes in 2014 elections despite all this the Prime Minister is seeking votes again," she said in Jaunpur. Mayawati said, "Terror attacks are taking place and the government is busy in taking mileage of the army's valour."

Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'chowkidar of capitalists", she alleged that he helped the rich become richer. She also alleged that the GST and note ban were a "source of corruption". Hitting out at the Congress, Mayawati alleged that "both BJP and Congress are anti-Dalits".

Referring to the Congress' Nyaya scheme, she said the party which is claiming to provide Rs 6,000 every month to poor families "only wants people to remain poor and helpless. There is a need to remain vigilant from them."

On Uttar Pradesh, she said farmers in the state were facing immense hardships because of stray cattle and blamed the Aditynath government for it. She also promised permanent jobs if the SP-BSP alliance is voted to power at the centre.

In his address, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav echoed Mayawati's view that both "BJP and Congress are the same". "Had the Congress worked earnestly since Independence, there would not have been the need for the formation of SP and BSP. No one thought SP and BSP would form an alliance. All efforts to somehow break the alliance have failed. After five phases of polling, the BJP's morale has also come down. Its leaders and workers are worried," he said.

"These BJP people talk about the security of the country but could not reply to questions of 'roti and daal' raised by a BSF jawan," he said referring to dismissed BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav whose nomination papers from Varanasi were rejected.

"BJP is standing on a foundation of lies and our alliance will shake its very roots. Perhaps the BJP is not aware that this alliance is a storm. This time around, people will snatch the chair of the chaiwala-turned-chowkidar," he said adding that that the alliance "will uproot the BJP which is standing on the foundation of lies and hatred."

"There is a wind of change which is blowing. How can the prime minister, who got scared of a jawan in Varanasi, face terrorism and Naxalism. Not only the public but animals also are unhappy with this government," he quipped.