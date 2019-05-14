He thought cloudy weather will save him from radar: Priyanka Gandhi’s jibe at Modi over cloud-radar comment

By Express News Service

CONGRESS: Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi mocked at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent comments in an interview where he suggested that cloud and rain prevented Pakistani radars from detecting Indian fighter jets during the Balakot air strike.

“He (PM) is a big defence expert, so he self-decided to whom the contract for making a fight craft should be given. Instead of opting for an institution (HAL) which holds expertise in making aircrafts since four decades, the contract was given to a company which has no experience of the job. He scripted a scam of Rs 30,000 crores, but thought that the weather is cloudy and he’ll not come on the radar. But he has come on the radar and has been exposed among masses,” said Priyanka while addressing people at Indore’s commercial heart Rajwada after the road-show.

The Congress leader also took a jibe at Modi’s recent comment on clicking picture with a digital camera in 1987. “As per as I know, digital camera wasn’t invented at that time.”

With Rajwada market in Indore being the hub of trading activity, Priyanka tried to strike a chord with traders over GST and demonetization. “Our PM is such big an economist that he went for demonetization without consulting experts. He made you stand in queues outside banks for your own money by raising patriotism issue, but what was its result,” she said.

