Home Nation

He thought cloudy weather will save him from radar: Priyanka Gandhi’s jibe at Modi over cloud-radar comment

The Congress leader also took a jibe at Modi’s recent comment on clicking picture with a digital camera in 1987

Published: 14th May 2019 12:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 12:32 AM   |  A+A-

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CONGRESS: Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi mocked at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent comments in an interview where he suggested that cloud and rain prevented Pakistani radars from detecting Indian fighter jets during the Balakot air strike.

READ | Priyanka Gandhi holds roadshow in Indore

“He (PM) is a big defence expert, so he self-decided to whom the contract for making a fight craft should be given. Instead of opting for an institution (HAL) which holds expertise in making aircrafts since four decades, the contract was given to a company which has no experience of the job. He scripted a scam of Rs 30,000 crores, but thought that the weather is cloudy and he’ll not come on the radar. But he has come on the radar and has been exposed among masses,” said Priyanka while addressing people at Indore’s commercial heart Rajwada after the road-show.

READ | Memes on PM's 'cloud can help us escape radar' comment on Balakot airstrike trending

The Congress leader also took a jibe at Modi’s recent comment on clicking picture with a digital camera in 1987. “As per as I know, digital camera wasn’t invented at that time.”

With Rajwada market in Indore being the hub of trading activity, Priyanka tried to strike a chord with traders over GST and demonetization. “Our PM is such big an economist that he went for demonetization without consulting experts. He made you stand in queues outside banks for your own money by raising patriotism issue, but what was its result,” she said.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi Congress Radar Balakot Balakot air strikes Pakistani radars Lok sabha polls 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp