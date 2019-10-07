Home Nation

'Why are incidents of 'Jai Shri Ram' violence not happening in BJP-ruled states?': Manoj Tiwari asks Congress

Tiwari launched a scathing attack on Congress government after two people were arrested in Alwar for allegedly forcing a Muslim couple to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Published: 07th October 2019 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP President and MP Manoj Tiwari (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari launched a scathing attack on Congress government after two people were arrested in Alwar for allegedly forcing a Muslim couple to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Speaking to ANI, the Member of Parliament said, "There is Congress government in Rajasthan and they are doing it on purpose to make an auspicious slogan like 'Jai Shri Ram' controversial. Why are no such incidents happening in BJP-ruled states?"

ALSO READ | UP Muslim boy set ablaze for refusing to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' dies

Echoing Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's statement, where he said, "We say Bharat Mata ki Jai and some in Congress say Sonia Mata ki Jai", Manoj Tiwari said that Khattar only said what was on the mind of the public.

"Khattar Sahab only said what is on the mind of the public and it is nothing new. We have seen instances, where people chanting 'Bharat mata ki Jai' were stopped and after some time all started chanting 'Sonia Gandhi ki Jai," Tiwari said.

Praising the work of the Haryana Chief Minister, the Delhi BJP president said that Bharatiya Janata Party will again come to power in the state.

ALSO READ | Muslims can chant Jai Shri Ram, says Assam BJP's Sayed Mominul Awal

Tiwari also responded to a recent comment of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav where the latter stated that his party will form the government in 2022.

"Yogi government is the first government since independence when every household has a beneficiary of a government's scheme. Whenever Akhilesh Yadav's party or other parties got the opportunity, they just looted. Uttar Pradesh is on the path of development now and they (SP) can keep dreaming," Tiwari said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manoj Tiwari Rajasthan government Congress government Jai Shri Ram Mob Violence
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp