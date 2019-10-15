Maharashtra polls: BJP not to yield even deputy CM position to Shiv Sena

Manish Anand By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP is marking each of the 164 Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra to strike closer to the halfway mark to put off any pressure tactics of ally Shiv Sena post the results. Having pulled in party leaders from Bihar, Gujarat and eastern UP, the saffron outfit is seemingly going the extra mile to maximise the gains in the state.

With the Opposition in a spot on the back of humiliating defeats in Lok Sabha elections, the BJP leaders are hopeful that the candidates contesting on party symbols (164) would ensure that the saffron outfit would be in a commanding position after the verdict.

“Even while the BJP has been liberal in ceding 124 seats for Shiv Sena, the post-poll situation wouldn’t be much different than 2014. We would be able to give a stable government on the strength of the numbers staked in favour of the BJP. Each seat is being marked and closely monitored for high strike rate,” said a BJP functionary.

Sources said that the BJP would not be yielding even the deputy CM position to Sena. “Uddhav Thackeray has talked of a chief minister in the state from his party. That possibility would emerge only after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” said a senior BJP functionary.

The BJP is all set to unveil the party manifesto on Tuesday in Mumbai in which the saffron outfit would be pitching to make Maharashtra drought free. With Mumbai and surrounding areas having strong presence of Gujaratis, the BJP has roped in leaders from the neighbouring state for consolidation of the vote base.

“There are not less than 50 Assembly seats on which electorate with Gujarati origin have influence. BJP leaders from these regions are canvassing for the party nominees, with specific mandate given to them,” added the BJP functionary.