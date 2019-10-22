Home Nation

Will demand death sentence for killers of Kamlesh Tiwari: UP Law Minister

Uttar Pradesh police on Monday announced a reward of Rs 2.5 lakh each for the arrest of two suspects allegedly involved in the murder case of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari.

Published: 22nd October 2019 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

Brajesh Pathak had visited the house of Kamlesh Tiwari (Twitter Photo)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Law Minister, Brajesh Pathak on Tuesday extended support to the family of Kamlesh Tiwari and said that the state government will demand death sentence from the fast-track court for the culprits in killing the Hindu Samaj Party chief.

"The victim's family wants justice. We stand in support with Kamlesh Tiwari's family and the culprits will be caught soon. We will take the case to a fast-track court. And we will demand the death sentence for the killers from the court," Pathak said.

READ HERE | Kamlesh Tiwari murder: Fourth accused arrested by ATS in Nagpur

On being asked about the opposition leaders questioning about the law and order situation in the state, he said, "Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati and Congress -- all three of them have lost their base in the state. Do take a look at the situation of law and order in their regime but I will request that the serious issue should not be politicised."

Uttar Pradesh police on Monday announced a reward of Rs 2.5 lakh each for the arrest of two suspects allegedly involved in the murder case of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari.

The police also released the photographs of the two suspects Ashfaq and Moinuddin.

ALSO READ | Kamlesh Tiwari's killer had fake FB account to connect to victim

On Saturday, Maulana Mohsin Sheikh (24), Khurshid Ahmed Pathan (23) and Faizan (21) -- three accused -- were arrested from Surat by a joint team of the Gujarat Police and the Uttar Pradesh Police for allegedly murdering Tiwari.

On October 18, Kamlesh Tiwari was shot dead at the Naka area of Lucknow, the police had said. He was immediately taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries during the treatment. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kamlesh Tiwari Kamlesh Tiwari murder death sentence Brajesh Pathak Uttar Pradesh Law Minister
India Matters
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Haryana Assembly elections. (Phoot| PTI)
BJP to sweep Maharashtra and Haryana, predict exit polls
Sarbananda Sonowal cabinet on Monday has decided that parents with more than two kids will not get government jobs. (Photo | EPS)
Come 2021, people with more than 2 kids won’t get govt jobs in Assam 
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Islamabad's support to terror groups 'chief obstacle' to Indo-Pak talks: US
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Madras to help potters make oven-friendly clay utensils

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall for Andhra Pradesh till October 25
Rafael Nadal married his partner of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a castle in Mallorca on Saturday. (Photo | Rafa Nadal Foundation)
Rafael Nadal married longtime girlfriend in lavish ceremony in Spain
Gallery
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
It's raining in South India and not everybody is happy. The bypolls in Kerala on Monday were affected by heavy rains, forcing many to brave submerged polling booths and waterlogged streets to cast their votes. Here is a scene from a voting booth at Ayyappankavu in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Water, water everywhere: Flood of emotions as rains lash South India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp