In court, P Chidambaram wanted to know about poll results

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Even as he appeared before a court here in connection with his bail hearing, senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Thursday was apparently curious to know about Assembly election results in Haryana and Maharashtra.

After the arguments on the extension of his remand in the INX Media case concluded, he took a peep into the phone of his lawyer to know about the trends and results.

One of his lawyers told him that the Congress was doing well in both the states, after which the smiling Chidambaram himself saw the phone briefly to find out more.

In the Assembly elections held on October 21, whose results were declared on Thursday, the Congress showed improvement over its past performance.

During the hearing, the entire Chidambaram family was present in the court, including his son Karti's wife Srinidi, who came to see her father-in-law before Diwali.

During the course of hearing, the ED told the court that it needs seven days' remand of Chidambaram.

After hearing the arguments of both the sides, the court presided by Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar sent the ex-finance minister to ED custody till October 30.