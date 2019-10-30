Pakistan-based terror outfits planning to target forces, government installations in Kashmir

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pakistan-based terror groups may target security forces and government installations in J&K in the coming days to create a prolonged hostage-like situation to draw international attention, according to intelligence inputs.

Quoting the inputs, officials said the information has also indicated about plans of terrorists belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Hizbul Mujahideen to target security personnel in the general areas of Zonakar, Rainawari, Safakadal and Dharamshal in Srinagar district.

According to the intelligence inputs, terrorists are likely to target installations of the security forces and government offices in Srinagar with an aim to create a prolonged hostage-like situation to draw international attention, the officials said.

Likelihood of grenade attacks on security forces in a district headquarters town to create fear psychosis and threaten civilian authorities outside the mini secretariat in another district have also been reported. Terrorist outfits have been using posters in various parts of the Kashmir Valley to disseminate threat messages to scare shopkeepers against defying call for a shutdown.

Think tank arranged EU lawmakers’ trip

With the opposition criticising the Centre for allowing a group of European Union lawmakers to travel to Jammu & Kashmir, it has now come to the fore that a think tank had reportedly sponsored their Kashmir trip. WESTT or Women’s Economic and Social Think Tank, which claims it seeks to be ‘free-thinking’ and ‘apolitical’, had arranged the trip. “The WESTT is a leading Women’s think tank with global dimensions focussing on the economic, environmental and social development of women,” reads its website. This ‘think-tank’ is headed by one Madi Sharma.