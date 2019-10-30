Home Nation

Security beefed up in Kashmir after terrorists kill five migrant labourers

Amid EU MPs visiting the region, security personnel were alert to thwart any attempts by anti-national elements to target non-locals or to derail peace in the valley.

Published: 30th October 2019 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

Policemen remove road blocks put up by protesters in Srinagar

Policemen remove road blocks put up by protesters in Srinagar (Photo| AP)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Security has been heightened in Kashmir following the terror attack in Kulgam district that left five labourers from West Bengal dead, even as a complete shutdown disrupted normal life across the valley on Wednesday, officials said.

The terror attack came at a time when a delegation of parliamentarians from the European Union is in Kashmir to talk to locals and ask them about their experience after abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution.

Five migrant labourers in Kulgam district of south Kashmir were shot dead by terrorists on Tuesday night. Another labourer was injured and has been shifted to a hospital here. Clashes also broke out at several places in Kashmir on Tuesday, leaving several persons injured.

ALSO READ| Shiv Sena disapproves of European Union MPs visit to Jammu & Kashmir

Official said security personnel along with a flying squad have been deployed in several areas of the city and across the valley, especially in South Kashmir. The officials said random checking of vehicles and frisking of people was being done as part of the security drill.

Security personnel were alert to thwart any attempts by anti-national elements to target non-locals or to derail peace in the valley. Normal life remained affected across the Kashmir valley for the 87th day on Wednesday following the abrogation of Article 370.

The officials said markets remained closed on Wednesday, while public transport remained off the roads. "Roadside vendors, who had regularly set up their stalls over the past two months, also did not turn up for the second consecutive day on Wednesday," they said.

The annual board examinations for class 10 and class 12 are being held as per schedule. Class 10 examinations began on Tuesday, while the class 12 exams are scheduled to start from Wednesday afternoon.

ALSO READ| Pak-based terror outfits planning to target forces, govt installations in Kashmir

Landline and post-paid mobile phone services have been restored across the valley, but all Internet services continued to remain suspended since 5 August.

Most of the top-level and second-rung separatist politicians have been taken into preventive custody while mainstream leaders including two former chief ministers - Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti - have been either detained or placed under house arrest.

The government has detained former chief minister and sitting Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah under the controversial Public Safety Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Article 370 Kashmir clampdown Kulgam Jammuand Kashmir Police Kashmir security strengthened
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp