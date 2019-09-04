Home Nation

DTH TV, radio sets in high demand in communication-starved Kashmir

Unable to watch TV channels as cable TV operators have also shut down operations, the demand for DTH Dish TV connections has soared in Kashmir.

Published: 04th September 2019 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Radio

For representational purposes

By IANS

SRINAGAR: With no cable TV services and internet available, direct-to-home (DTH) Dish TV connections and transistor radio sets are in high demand in Kashmir since the security and communication clampdown in the Valley following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5.

Although BSNL landline connections were restored in some parts of the Valley after 20 days, mobile phone connectivity and internet services continued to remain suspended for the past 31 days.

Unable to watch TV channels as cable TV operators have also shut down operations, the demand for DTH Dish TV connections has soared in Kashmir.

ALSO READ: 91 per cent of Kashmir open for traffic - Indian envoy to US

"I have installed over three dozen DTH connections in parts of Srinagar city during the last 30 days and the queues of customers are unending despite restrictions imposed by officials on civilian movement," said Abdul Hamid, a Dish TV vendor in Srinagar.

"With no internet to activate new DTH connections, people use landline phones to call the DTH service providers and activate the new connections. Existing Dish TV connections are also recharged this way," Hamid added.

ALSO READ: Firecrackers used to disrupt traffic in Kashmir, gun-wielding youths threaten shopkeepers

With news hard to come by because of restrictions on free movement in many parts of the Valley, domestic and foreign TV channels have become a primary source of news for the people.

"We are now completely dependent on news aired by different TV channels as the communication black out has made it impossible to know what is happening in the rest of of the state," said Muhammad Shafi, who lives in north Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

ALSO READ: Protest at Indian High Commission in London over Kashmir turns violent

Another significant revival amid the communication clampdown has been that of the otherwise forgotten transistor radio sets.

People unable to afford a DTH connection are turning to transistor radio sets for news. Almost overnight, the radio has made a nostalgic comeback in Kashmir.

"Leave apart the cacophony of aggressive and confusing news based discussions on TV channels, I find the radio a highly dependable source of authentic news these days. Even my children, who have no memories of the golden radio days, are increasingly taking to FM for music and other entertainment programmes," said Ghulam Hassan of Sopore town.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kashmir Kashmir DTH TV Kashmir radio
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp