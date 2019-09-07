Home Nation

Chandrayaan-2: #BhaiLandKarade trending on social media

Moon lander Vikram

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After ISRO lost communication with moon lander Vikram before its touchdown on Moon in the early hours of Saturday, netizens took to Twitter to share their thoughts with the hashtag #BhaiLandKarade.

Recently, a hilarious video of a man requesting his paragliding instructor to make him land had gone viral on social media. His lines "Bhai bas land kara de" and "Bhai 500 jyada le le lekin land kara de" have gone viral.

ALSO READ: Twitterati slam Pakistan users for trolling Chandrayaan-2 mission

Twitteraties were quick to react. One user wrote: "#bhailandkarade Feeling of every Indian in those moments. But, nevertheless, we are proud of you ISRO."

"#Communication #broken #Isro #Chandrayaan2 is not to be seen, but great great achievement, being a human being we are proud of it... (Bhai apan ko land karna hai bas) #ISROMissions #bhailandkarade," wrote another user.

ALSO READ: 'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon

"#Chandrayaan2Landing 100 200 zyada lele... #bhailandkarade," tweeted a user.

Announcing the loss of the communication link, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K. Sivan said the performance of the lander was as per the plan till it was at an altitude of 2.1 km from the Moon's surface. The communication link got snapped after that.

Meanwhile, the 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon. Its mission life is one year.

