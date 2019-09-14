Cave bookings spike after PM Narendra Modi’s 17-hour vigil in Kedarnath

Vineet Upadhyay By

DEHRADUN: The Kedarnath shrine, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited in May and the cave where he meditated for over 17 hours, has not only become popular with devotees but also figures prominently in the visitors’ plans.

Officials at Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN), which promotes tourism in the Garhwal division of Uttarakhand, said booking for the meditation cave is full till October and they are hoping for more till the time the temple gates are closed for winter.

PL Kavi, regional manager, GMVN said, “Bookings (for the cave) have spiked since the Prime Minister’s visit. Right now, there’s simply no scope to take any more bookings. We hope the trend continues. Those in quest of inner peace will find the cave perfect for meditation.”

While as many as 46 people have meditated at the cave since the Prime Minister’s 17-hour vigil, some stayed for one to three days, since June.

The cave is equipped with a bed, heating equipment, toilet and other basic amenities. Located at over 12,000 feet above the sea level, the cave also has a window overlooking the temple.

While the price for a day visit is Rs 990, the rate for a night’s stay is Rs 1,500. The rate, which was Rs 3,000 previously, was slashed after the PM’s marathon vigil.