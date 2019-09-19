Shahjahanpur case: Student threatens to set self on fire, Chinmayanand hospitalised

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The law student, who has levelled rape charges against Swami Chinmayanand, threatened self-immolation on Wednesday if he is not arrested even as the BJP leader was admitted to a hospital. IG Naveen Arora, who is heading the SIT probing the case, said Chinmayanand’s arrest will depend on the Allahabad High Court.

ALSO READ | Shahjahanpur case: FIR on rape charges against Chinmayanand likely soon

Addressing a press conference in Shahjahanpur, Arora said they are waiting for Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reports on the veracity of the digital evidence and it’s delaying the FIR. “The evidence — mobile phones, devices and pen drives — were sent to the FSL for digital certification. We are waiting for the forensic analysis to ensure there was no tampering. According to the IT Act, we can only include digital evidence with certification,” said Arora.

The SIT chief also urged the 23-year-old student to have faith in the probe panel. “Our probe is being monitored by the high court. If we commit any mistake, then the court will take cognizance. We cannot deviate from the path of our investigation because of a person’s statement,” the officer said.

ALSO READ | Chinmayanand filmed me, then blackmailed, claims Shahjahanpur student

The student had recorded her statement under Section 164 of CrPC on September 16. After this, an FIR against Chinmayanand and his subsequent arrest were imminent. But even after two days, there is no attempt to book the Swami.

“The current SIT approach is making me impatient. If Swami Chinmayanand is not arrested soon, I will resort to self-immolation,” said the law student while speaking to the media on Wednesday before leaving for Prayagraj with her father. She also charged the SIT with sloppiness. The IG reiterated that probe was on track and in its final stages. “SIT will submit their status report on September 23,” he added.

Chinmayanand, 72, was admitted at a state-run hospital here on Wednesday following medical advice.