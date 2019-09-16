Home Nation

Shahjahanpur case: FIR on rape charges against Chinmayanand likely soon

The SIT, which was set up by the UP govt in compliance of the SC order is expected to lodge FIR on the basis of the woman’s complaint after her statement is recorded.

Published: 16th September 2019 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Swami Chinmayanand (Photo | Facebook)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The troubles for former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, embroiled in a case of harassment and alleged sexual exploitation of a law student, are compounding with each passing day. He is now facing an FIR which may be registered against him soon as the 23-year-old law student, who had accused the BJP’s Swami Chinmayanand of raping her for more than a year, was brought to a local court in Shahjahanpur to record her statement on Monday.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by I-G Naveen Arora, brought the alleged victim, who had her face covered with a black scarf, before a judicial magistrate amid tight security to record the statement under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

ALSO READ | Chinmayanand case: Survivor produced before Shahjahanpur court

The SIT, which was set up by the UP government in compliance of the Supreme Court order on September 3, is expected to lodge a first information report (FIR) on the basis of woman’s complaint after her statement is recorded. Significantly, the girl had submitted a 12-page rape complaint against Chinmayanand to Delhi police on September 5, 2019. It was later handed over to the SIT via UP DGP office on September 7 for investigation.

Earlier on Sunday, the SIT interrogated the Swami along with the friends of the girl. Three men, who were seen in a video with the complainant and the principals of Law College and PG College in Shahjahanpur were also questioned. Besides, the college staff including Amit Singh, Gaurav Gupta, Amit Saini and Adesh Pandey were also quizzed by the SIT. In fact, the girl used to work part-time in the E-Library of the college so her colleagues were questioned by the probe team. Moreover, the cook of the Mumukshu Ashram was also quizzed by the investigating team.

ALSO READ | Chinmayanand filmed me, then blackmailed, claims student

Meanwhile, the Swami was seen taking a stroll on the Ashram premises as he had been put under house arrest and asked not to leave Shahjahanpur without permission.

The second-year student of Law at SS Law College, run by Mumukshu Ashram headed by Swami Chainmayanad, had gone missing on August 24 after posting a video on Facebook a day earlier in which she accused “a big leader of the saint society” of threatening her with dire consequences and “destroying the lives of several girls.”

As the girl’s father approached the local police station with a missing complaint, the former Union minister was booked for allegedly abducting the woman. However, Chinmayanand too got an FIR lodged against unidentified persons for allegedly sending him extortion messages seeking Rs 5 crore if he wanted to save his image from getting maligned through videos on social media. Chinmayanand also denied the allegations made against him by the law student calling it a conspiracy to tarnish his image and his ashram.

ALSO READ | 'This is a conspiracy': Girl's father accuses SIT of leaking video evidence against Chinmayanand

The Supreme Court had stepped into the case and had ordered a special probe after she went missing and later found by UP police in Rajasthan after being on the run for nearly a week fearing backlash over the accusations she made on Facebook.

The allegation is the second time in less than two years that a BJP leader has been accused of rape – the other being Unnao MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was expelled from the party earlier in August after the woman he allegedly raped met with an accident that killed two of her relatives and left her and her lawyer in a critical condition.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swami Chinmayanand Chinmayanand rape case Chinmayanand Law student Chinmayanand FIR
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp