Home Nation

Promised Balasaheb to make Shiv Sainik CM of Maharashtra, says Uddhav Thackeray

The Sena is projecting Uddhav's son Aaditya as the chief ministerial face in the event of the NDA returning to power once again in Maharashtra.

Published: 28th September 2019 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday recalled the "promise" he had made to his late father Bal Thackeray to install a 'Shiv Sainik' (party worker) as chief minister of Maharashtra.

Uddhav's statement comes against the backdrop of BJP top brass repeatedly stressing that incumbent Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would helm the state once again.

The Sena is projecting Uddhav's son Aaditya as the chief ministerial face in the event of the NDA returning to power once again after the next month's assembly polls.

Addressing party workers and ticket aspirants in suburban Bandra, Uddhav also said talks with Shah were progressing well and a final decision on sharing of seats between the BJP and the Sena would be announced soon.

According to sources, the announcement is getting delayed amidst intense haggling over the number of seats and due to "shraddha paksha" period, which many believe an 'inauspicious' period to do new things.

The "paksha" or the fortnight period ended on September 28.

"I had promised Balasaheb (founder of Shiv Sena) that I will make a Shiv sainik chief minister of Maharashtra. I have vowed to fulfil this promise," he said.

Speaking about the alliance with the BJP, Uddhav said, "if the deal with BJP materialises, the Sena will not backstab. Sena never backstabs. We oppose openly".

"I want power in Maharashtra so I have called aspirants from all the 288 seats. I want to strengthen the Sena in all the constituencies. If alliance with BJP happens, Shiv Sena will work to ensure BJP's victory in the seats they contest. BJP's support should always be there for Sena candidates where they contest," he said.

"I want to ensure that our election preparedness is complete in the constituencies where Sena will contest," he said while urging the cadres to stay loyal to the party and allies.

"If Shiv sainiks trust me and stay with me, I can confidently move ahead on the political path," he said.

Mocking senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who resigned as an MLA on Friday evening, Thackeray said, "I will not quit politics and do farming. I will work as a Shiv sainik."

In 2014 elections, the BJP and the Sena contested separately over a dispute over sharing of seats.

The BJP won maximum 122 out of 260 seats it had contested while the Sena bagged 63 out of 282 seats. Both the parties later joined hands to form a BJP-led government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra assembly elections Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena Bal Thackeray BJP Aaditya Thackeray
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Gallery
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
BARFI (2012): Though his name was Murphy, people called him Barfi. The caring and loving Ranbir Kapoor in the film left the audience awed with his stellar performance as the dumb, mute, yet full of positivity, Barfi. (Photo | IMDB)
IN PICS | Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 6 performances of the Bollywood superstar you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp