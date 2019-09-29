BJP election committee to hold discussion over Haryana, Maharashtra polls

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Central Election Committee of the BJP is scheduled to hold a meeting on Sunday ahead of the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections.

Deliberations over the allotment of seats for the upcoming elections are likely to be held in the meeting scheduled for 4 pm at the BJP headquarters.

Chief ministers, state in-charges and state presidents of both Maharashtra and Haryana are likely to attend the meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah and the party's working President JP Nadda are scheduled to be present in the meeting.

Assembly elections in both states will be held on October 21 while the results of the elections will be declared on October 24.

In Haryana, there are 90 Assembly constituencies, out of which 17 are reserved for the Scheduled Castes while Maharashtra has 288 seats, of these 29 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 25 for Scheduled Tribes.

The BJP will be contesting Haryana polls alone with the party banking on the clean image of Chief Minister Khattar and the development works done by his government. While in Maharashtra, the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena are yet to arrive at a consensus on the seat-sharing formula.