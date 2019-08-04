Home Sport Cricket

We didn't read conditions well, says West Indies skipper Carlos Brathwaite on first T20 loss against India

Carlos Brathwaite said his team needs to assess the conditions well in the upcoming games and must also improve their shot selection.

Published: 04th August 2019 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

West Indies skipper Carlos Brathwaite

West Indies skipper Carlos Brathwaite (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LAUDERHILL: West Indies lost to India by four wickets in the first contest of the three-match rubber and the Carribean skipper Carlos Brathwaite felt his team failed to assess the conditions.

Batting first, West Indies could only manage to post 95/9 in the allotted 20 overs as most of their batsmen failed to click and it was just Kieron Pollard, who showed some fight with his 49 runs. 

ALSO READ: Debutant pacer Navdeep Saini stars in India's 4-wicket win over Windies

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Brathwaite said: "We didn't assess the conditions well. Kudos to Polly (Pollard) for leading the team with the bat, showed his experience. 130-140 would have been good on that wicket."

"We showed great heart to take the game as deep as we did and it shows that we batted ourselves out of the game with lack of assessment early. We asked the guys to play positive, aggressive cricket as we West Indians instinctively do," he added.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli and boys look to clinch T20 series

Brathwaite said his team needs to assess the conditions well in the upcoming games and must also improve their shot selection.

"The message would be to keep the intent, however, you need to assess better and be smarter with shot selection. Sunil's (Naraine) four overs are very important. The pacers did well to set it up as wel," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India vs West Indies India vs West Indies T20 Series India vs West Indies T20 Carlos Brathwaite
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)
Mumbai Rains: Over 50 stranded villagers rescued by IAF in Thane district
Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)
Amarnath pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir Valley, tourist reacts
Gallery
On the occasion of friendship day, let us take a look at 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship.
From Kadhal Desam to Naadodigal: 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship
An El Paso Police Officer interviews a witness who was inside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in Texas, after an active shooter opened fire killing several shoppers.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp