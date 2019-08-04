We didn't read conditions well, says West Indies skipper Carlos Brathwaite on first T20 loss against India

By IANS

LAUDERHILL: West Indies lost to India by four wickets in the first contest of the three-match rubber and the Carribean skipper Carlos Brathwaite felt his team failed to assess the conditions.

Batting first, West Indies could only manage to post 95/9 in the allotted 20 overs as most of their batsmen failed to click and it was just Kieron Pollard, who showed some fight with his 49 runs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Brathwaite said: "We didn't assess the conditions well. Kudos to Polly (Pollard) for leading the team with the bat, showed his experience. 130-140 would have been good on that wicket."

"We showed great heart to take the game as deep as we did and it shows that we batted ourselves out of the game with lack of assessment early. We asked the guys to play positive, aggressive cricket as we West Indians instinctively do," he added.

Brathwaite said his team needs to assess the conditions well in the upcoming games and must also improve their shot selection.

"The message would be to keep the intent, however, you need to assess better and be smarter with shot selection. Sunil's (Naraine) four overs are very important. The pacers did well to set it up as wel," he added.