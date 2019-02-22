I'm not surprised by maiden T20 hundred: Cheteshwar Pujara

Home Sport Cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara’s maiden T20 century went in vain as Saurashtra lost to Railways in Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy Group C match in Indore. The Test specialist’s 61-ball 100 not out with 14 fours and a six took his team to 188/3.

Pujara, who has been unsold in the last few IPL auctions, said that he thinks twice before putting his name up for auctioning but is confident about playing white-ball cricket.

“I think twice for sure (after being unsold). I put my name in because somewhere down the line I am very confident about playing white ball, whether it is ODI or T20. If I am not picked, I am not picked. But with such results, if I can carry on like this, people will start noticing. Even franchises might take notice. If I am still not picked I will carry on doing things I am doing. I don’t want to change anyone’s perceptions,” said Pujara as quoted by Times Now.

Pujara called his century special but said that he wasn't surprised by his innings while others may have been.

“It is special. This was expected because I have done well whenever I have got the opportunity in white-ball cricket. I am not surprised by this century, but I am sure many people are. I knew this one would come at some stage in my career, and this is the right time. I have been really batting well. Good form in Test cricket can help you bat well in shorter formats. It helps you get into good positions, you pick the ball early so I am really happy. Although it came in a defeat, but it was a close game where Railways needed 12 off the last over and they pulled it off,” said Pujara.

