Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain enter Round of 16

Neymar scored the second goal in the 40th minute, served by Mbappé, to achieve his 32nd goal in the competition - more than any other Brazilian.

Published: 12th December 2018

PSG's Neymar (L) and Kylian Mbappe. (File photo | AP)

By IANS

BELGRADE: Paris Saint-Germain produced their most confident performance yet for a 4-1 win over Red Star Belgrade that sent them into the Round of 16 of the Champions League without needing to depend on the outcome of the Liverpool-Napoli match.

Uruguay's Edinson Cavani, Brazil's Neymar and Marquinhos and France's Kylian Mbappé gave PSG a win over Red Star who only in the first period of the second half was disquieted when Marko Gobeljic scored, reports Efe.

A first goal made by Cavani in the ninth minute was a prize for the authority with which PSG jumped on the field against an enraged opponent with a thirst for revenge after conceding six goals in the Parc des Princes.

Neymar scored the second goal in the 40th minute, served by Mbappé, to achieve his 32nd goal in the competition - more than any other Brazilian.

In the second half, Red Star looked for a draw and in the 56th minute scored thanks to a goal from Gobeljic, well served by Veljko Simic and deflected by Thiago Silva just enough to destabilize Gianluigi Buffon.

In a set-piece play, a free-kick brilliantly taken by Di Maria found the head of his compatriot Marquinhos to calm the French team.

Mbappé scored a goal after a great pass from Neymar that left him in a hand-to-hand with a Serbian goal that he didn't waste.

