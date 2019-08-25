Home Sport Other

PV Sindhu credits new coach Kim Ji Hyun for BWF World Championships triumph

PV Sindhu beat Japanese former world champion Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in a dominant display of power and aggression.

Published: 25th August 2019 09:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 09:44 PM   |  A+A-

PV Sindhu returns a shuttlecock to Japan's Nozomi Okuhara during their women's singles final match at the BWF Badminton World Championships in Basel.

PV Sindhu returns a shuttlecock to Japan's Nozomi Okuhara during their women's singles final match at the BWF Badminton World Championships in Basel. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

BASEL: P.V. Sindhu credited her new coach Kim Ji Hyun of South Korea for her triumph at the BWF World Championships here on Sunday.

Sindhu beat Japanese former world champion Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in a dominant display of power and aggression to become the first Indian to win gold at the World Championships.

"I really focussed this time and of course now I have a new coach -- Miss Kim. I've been training under her for the past couple of months and certainly I have improved a lot under her. I am really very thankful to her," she told reporters after her win.

ALSO READ: Sports fraternity hails world champion PV Sindhu

Sindhu was playing her third consecutive final at the Worlds, having lost in the previous two instances to Okuhara in 2017 and Olympic champion Carolina Marin in 2018.

The win is her first title in what has otherwise been a lacklustre year for Sindhu. She said that while this is a very special moment, she is not looking too far ahead with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics just under a year away.

ALSO READ: Happy birthday mom, PV Sindhu says after historic World Championships win

"Tokyo 2020 is not so far, but right now it's just step by step for me. I just want to enjoy this moment and not think about anything else," she said.

"It's a very special moment. It's my mom's Birthday today and I dedicate this medal to her. I've been waiting for this medal for a very long time because every time it gets over with a silver, and I wait for another year. Finally I made it and I really can't wait to go back to India now," the ace shuttler added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PV Sindhu BWF World Championships Kim Ji Hyun
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp