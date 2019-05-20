Home Sport Other

Can't accept Dutee Chand's same-sex relation, says mother

The athlete's mother Akhoji Chand wants her to focus on her sports.

Published: 20th May 2019 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Dutee Chand

Indian Sprinter Dutee Chand ( Photo | Vinay Madapu/ EPS)

By ANI

JAJPUR: Sprinter Dutee Chand, who recently came out about her same-sex relationship with a younger relative is facing a tough battle of acceptance in her family.

After her elder sister Saraswati's alleged that Dutee is being pressurised and blackmailed, the athlete's mother Akhoji Chand told ANI, that it is not possible for her to accept her daughter's relationship status.

ALSO READ | Dutee Chand's sister says she was 'pressurised, blackmailed'

"Dutee wants to marry a girl, who is the daughter of my niece, so she is my grand-daughter. In this relation, Dutee will be like a mother of that girl. Then how will it be possible in our society in Odisha," Akhoji told ANI.

"I told her (Dutee) that I cannot accept this. She told me that the court has given the order. When I asked which court has given you such order, she told me that High court. I told her that I'm alive here and you are bringing orders from the court. She told me that yes court has given order and all the mentors are supporting me. (She asked) whether you will support me or not. I asked which Sir, Shiv Sir, Gagan Sir or Samanta sir, Achyut Samant of KIIT college," she said.

"She told that I'll do everything by the help of them. I told her that I'll like to talk to them, but she avoided it. So day before yesterday, I told my elder daughter Saraswati that I don't know where they are staying, you take me to them. Saraswati took me to them but he (Achyut Samant of KIIT) had already left for Delhi and yesterday when all these things were happening."

"I want that she (Dutee) should focus on her sports as the government wants. Government has given a lot of money to her for the sake of the country. Dutee may not keep father and mother's name but she should keep the prestige of the nation through her sports," Akhoji added.

ALSO READ | Dutee Chand faces expulsion from family after revealing same-sex relationship

Meanwhile, Ananata Charan Das, one of the neighbours, said, "I have no opinion (on this matter). It is personal and sensitive. The Supreme Court has decided one can marry (same-sex)... a girl can marry a girl. So, it may be possible in society and in front of law but I can't appreciate it because our villagers won't like this."

When asked if there is any conspiracy, he said, "I feel some conspiracy may have happened to exploit her property and income. There may be some enemies behind it who may have created a conspiracy. Dutee should avoid this matter and should focus on her sports career."

Dutee, the 100m record holder, was hailed for her brave revelation by social media users. The sprinter had made the country proud by clinching two silver medals at the 2018 Asian Games.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dutee Chand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change is real! Road melts in Hyderabad
Phase 7: Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla casts his vote
Gallery
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
A year after their widely-celebrated wedding and a few days after the birth of their first born, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, released unseen photos from their big day. Set to the tune of 'This Little Light of Mine,' a m
Anniversary Special: Harry and Meghan release gorgeous new unseen photographs from their wedding
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp