Three Congress MLAs from Khammam likely to join TRS soon

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: When a majority of the State voted in favour of the ruling TRS party, erstwhile Khammam was one district where the pink party could bag just one seat while Congress won six, TDP two and an Independent, one. After the only Independent candidate Ramulu Naik who was elected from Wyra joined the TRS party, word is around that at least three other newly elect MLAs of the Congress are all set to follow suit.

As for the Congress leaders in line to change parties, they are saying that with the State government in hands of a different party, they will face difficulty in getting funds for their constituency, thus hindering its development. Leaders of the ruling TRS are also confirming the fact that if Congress and TDP MLAs do not join hands with their party, they will face troubles with the people since they will not be able to bring any development due to lack of funds.

ALSO READ | TRS’ next stop is Delhi: KT Rama Rao

It may be noted that the 2018 polls have been much more expensive than the 2014 polls for any contesting candidate. On an average, a contestant has spent over Rs 30 crore on their campaign. Now that they are in power, the candidates will want to earn back the money spent on campaigns during their tenure. Unfortunately for them, a conflict of interest with the State government responsible for sanctioning funds will not be of much help.

“In order to get some works done for the constituency’s development we need the ruling party’s support,” said one of the MLA-elects. Only after taking the opinion of fellow party workers, the decision will be made whether to join the ruling TRS, he said. “It has been seen that since 2014, there is hardly any development in Congress-ruled constituencies,” he added.

ALSO READ | Tough times ahead for TRS: TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar

On the other hand, newly elected Congress MLA from Palair, Kandala Upender Reddy scotched all rumours of switching sides. Speaking to Express, he swore to work for the Congress party till his last breath. Nevertheless, erstwhile Khammam stands shocked at the decision of its elected leaders from Congress joining the TRS.

Wyra MLA elect joins TRS in presence of KTR

Wyra MLA elect Ramulu Naik joined TRS party on Saturday in the presence of TRS working president KT Rama Rao at Telangana Bhavan. Ramulu Naik who contested from Wyra as an independent candidate emerged victorious after being denied ticket by Congress party. He defeated TRS sitting MLA Madan Lal.