YSRCP accuses TDP of resorting to violence, lodges complaint

In the conversation, Naidu was reportedly speaking in a threatening manner with the CEO.  

VIJAYAWADA: The YSR Congress party on Thursday lodged a complaint with Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi against the TDP, accusing it of resorting to booth capturing and physical attacks on rival party activists across the State. 

YSRC general secretary MVS Nagireddy, official spokesperson Vasireddy Padma and additional secretary Padma Rao met the CEO and lodged the complaint. Apart from pointing out Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s claims that 30 per cent of EVMs have not functioned and his demand for re-polling at those places, the YSRC delegation also brought the delay in commencement of polling, which resulted in slow pace of polling in some places, to his notice. 

They complained that at a few places, Anganwadi workers were engaged for poll duty. Responding to their complaint, Dwivedi reportedly brushed aside Chandrababu Naidu’s claims stating that 30 per cent of EVMs means 27,000 machines out of 92,000, which is not correct. He assured them that he would speak to district collectors regarding their complaint.

Speaking on the occasion, Vasireddy Padma pooh-poohed Naidu’s claims and said only those who have no regard for democracy and democratic institutions make such claims. Nagi Reddy said complaints regarding EVMs were also made by the YSRC party workers and that the technical persons have rectified them. 

He also alleged that TDP activists were attacking YSRC cadre. “There are no separate staff for the Election Commission. Those in the government work for it. Naidu is afraid that the situation is not favourable to him,” he said. Earlier, YSRC national general secretary V Vijaysai Reddy lodged a written complaint with the Election Commission of India against Naidu.

In the complaint, Vijaysai Reddy brought the ‘transcripted’ version of the conversation between Naidu and CEO Gopal Krishna Dwivedi held on Wednesday evening. In the conversation, Naidu was reportedly speaking in a threatening manner with the CEO. 

‘Voter turnout indicates change’

YSRC leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said increased voter turnout was an indication of a change in the State and claimed YSRC cooperated for the peaceful conduct of elections. He recalled the TDP’s objections in 2014 and compared the same with present allegations. “Naidu is not worried about defunct EVMs, but is afraid that people’s verdict might go against him,” he said. 

