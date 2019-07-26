Chandrababu Naidu alleges Jagan-KCR match-fixing, questions how can Telangana be trusted 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Raising strong objections to the proposed move of the State government to stabilise Krishna and Nagarjuna Sagar deltas by lifting Godavari water to Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar dams along with the Telangana government, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said there are many options available for the AP government in this regard instead of constructing projects on the land of another state.



“It is learnt that the proposed project requires Rs 1.50 lakh crore. But, by spending Rs 80,000 crore, we can interlink all rivers —Nagavali,Vamsadhara, Godavari, Krishna and Penna — and can complete the task of taking Godavari water to Srisailam and NSP through our lands,’’ he claimed.



Though Naidu refrained from levelling allegations against Jagan in the Assembly, later addressing a press conference here, he accused Jagan of mortgaging the interests of future generations for his selfish motives.

“As KCR gave funds to the YSRC during polls, now Jagan is giving projects to the former,” he alleged and asked whether was it not match-fixing and quid pro quo between the two.



“In fact, the Telangana movement began on water, funds and appointments (Neeru, Nidhulu, Niyamakalu) and we came out with empty hands, leaving 60-years hardwork there.



By taking up a project to take water through lands of Telangana, Jagan is pledging the interests of AP,” Naidu alleged. Earlier, in the Assembly, Naidu explained that except for the four districts of Rayalaseema, water to all other districts can be taken through gravity.

“We have established a small link (Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme) connecting Godavari and Krishna and by using a lift at Vaikuntapuram, upstream Prakasam Barrage, we can lift water to NSP right main canal, from there to Pulichintala, NSP tail pond and thence to NSP.



Similarly, we have Somasila and Kandaleru reservoirs with a capacity of 140 TMCs and we can construct another reservoir at Bollapalli.



Once Godavari water is impounded in NSP, we can use the water in Srisailam for the needs of Rayalaseema,’’ he suggested and said if the Telangana government could complete Kaleshwaram, the AP government can also complete these projects.

Pointing at the river water disputes between neighbouring States and even between some districts, he suggested that the State government desist from the proposal.

“Now you (Jagan) have cordial relations with your Telangana counterpart (K Chandrashekar Rao). Neither you nor Rao is permanent in the post. There will be change of guard.



Water will have to flow through Warangal and other parts of Telangana and it is natural for people to obstruct the flow of water directly into the reservoirs.



Will we be in a situation to take our police there in case they object to the flow of water to the dams? What is the need for spending our money to take our water through the land of other State?” he asked and demanded that the government come up with better plans after discussing with farmers, engineers and experts.