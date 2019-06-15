IMA calls for boycott of outpatient services on June 17 in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Indian Medical Association (IMA) AP Chapter has given a call for suspension of outpatient services in hospitals across the State on Monday.

The call for suspension of non-emergency services was given to extend solidarity with West Bengal doctors who have been on the agitation path after a few doctors were attacked by an angry mob on Tuesday.

As per the call given by IMA national wing, the doctors and medicos staged protests across the State sporting black badges on Friday.

Addressing a press conference here, IMA Vijayawada president Dr TV Ramana Murthy said, “We strongly condemn the attacks that took place in Kolkata.

In 2008, the then Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekar Reddy brought out an Act for prevention of violence against doctors.

Now, that the Act is not being implemented effectively, we request Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to ensure proper implementation of the Act, so that the doctors can work in a safe and stress-free environment.”

He further said that they are going to protest by suspending all the non-emergency medical services in all hospitals across the State on Monday.

“On Friday, we staged protests sporting black badges. We wrote emails to President, Prime Minister and other officials demanding justice. We will intensify the protest, if the government failed to fulfil our demands.”