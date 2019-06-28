Home States Andhra Pradesh

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu gets house demolition notice

Chandrababu Naidu's house was built within 100 meters from the river in violation of the River Conservancy Act and other rules and regulations.

Published: 28th June 2019 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after preparing a list of illegal structures along the flood bank (karakatta) of Krishna River, the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority got cracking early on Friday morning and served show-cause notices to such buildings, including to the residence of former Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. The landholders have been directed to respond within a week. 

APCRDA officials said close to 60 unauthorized structures, built within 100 meters from the river, were identified.

On Friday, officials visited the structures, including Naidu's residence which is owned by Lingamaneni Ramesh and stuck notices on the compound walls. The remaining structures will also be served with notices in a day or two.

In the notices, the officials sought the landowners' response to the fact that the structures were built in violation of norms. If the landowners' reply isn't satisfactory, the authority is said to have informed it would proceed legally, including demolition of such buildings.

Speaking to TNIE, an official from the Town Planning department of the authority said notices would be sent to the remaining structures too. "It is a continuous and ongoing process," the official said. 

For the record, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to dismantle Praja Vedika, built as annexe to former CM Chandrababu Naidu's residence in Undavalli, in the Collectors' Conference held on Monday.

While the TDP leaders decried the decision, calling it an act of political vendetta, the YSRC government maintained that it was just going by the rule book. Subsequently, in the APCRDA review meeting held on Wednesday, the CM instructed the officials to issue notices to the remaining unauthorized structures built in the flood bank of River Krishna. 

