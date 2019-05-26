Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks help for cash-starved Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister-designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter’s residence and invited him for his swearing-in ceremony to be held in Vijayawada on May 30.

Jagan was received warmly and both congratulated each other on their stupendous victories in the recently concluded elections.

AP CM designate Jagan Mohan Reddy presenting a shawl to PM Modi.

shawl to PM Modi. (Photo | EPS)

In the meeting, which lasted for a little over an hour, the focus was reportedly more on state development than on political issues. It is learnt that Jagan has sought the Centre’s help in improving the financial situation of the state, which is in shambles.

Special Category Status to the State, the main demand of the YSRC was also raised. The Centre had denied special status to the State and instead has offered a special package after the 2014 elections. A request was also made to expeditiously complete the Polavaram Project.

It appears that Jagan asked the Prime Minister to expedite division of assets between Andhra and Telangana listed in Scheduled IX and X of the AP Reorganisation Act and also resolve other issues between the two states.

The newly elected MP P Mithun Reddy said the Chief Minister-designate had submitted a representation listing the state’s issues to the Prime Minister.

Later, Jagan called on BJP president Amit Shah at the latter’s residence and discussed various issues related to the State. Following his meeting with Shah, he went to the AP Bhavan, where he is expected to hold informal interactions with cadre, non-cadre officials and well-wishers.

During his election campaign, the chief minister-designate Reddy had mentioned that his party would support whosoever promises Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.

On Saturday, Reddy went to Hyderabad where he met Governor ESL Narasimhan and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. The two leaders discussed the latest political developments and decided to work together for the development of Telugu states. Party sources said that Jagan invited KCR for his swearing-in ceremony to be held in Vijayawada on May 30.

Naidu had submitted his resignation to Governor Narasimhan on Thursday after he lost the polls. The 14th Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly was dissolved on Saturday after the notification in this regard was issued by Governor ESL Narasimhan.

The YSRCP got an absolute majority in the Assembly, ousting N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) from power in the state.

Narendra Modi-led NDA swept the elections and won 352 out of 542 seats in the 17th Lok Sabha elections. As per official numbers, the BJP secured 303 seats, 22 more than its 2014 figures.