Karnataka crisis: Second Independent lawmaker resigns from Kumaraswamy cabinet

By Online Desk

In a fresh blow to the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka, another independent lawmaker R Shankar resigned Monday from the Council of Ministers. This comes after Independent MLA Nagesh's resignation earlier in the day.

The coalition that was previously hanging at 106 after the resignation of 13 legislators loses its simple majority in the scenario that all resignations are accepted, and stands at 104.

In a bid to save the coalition, which is tottering on the brink of collapse after 13 MLAs quit, ministers of both the Congress and the JD(S) resigned "voluntarily" Monday to enable a reshuffle of the cabinet and make way for the disgruntled legislators.

All 21 ministers of Congress and nine of the JDS have submitted their resignations from the 13-month old coalition ministry.

The decision was taken two days after 13 MLAs -- ten of the Congress and three of JDS -- submitted their resignations from the Assembly membership, plunging the government into a serious crisis.

They are now staying at a hotel in Mumbai.

The JD(S)-Congress coalition's total strength in the state assembly, including those who have put in their papers, is 118 --Congress 78, JD(S) 37, BSP one and two Independents, besides the speaker.

The BJP has 105 MLAs in the House, where the half-way mark is 113.

If the resignations are accepted, the coalition's tally will come down to 104.

The speaker also has a vote.