IMA founder Mansoor Khan returns to India, in joint custody of SIT & ED

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major breakthrough in the IMA Gold multi-crore cheating case, the prime accused and founder of IMA Mohammed Mansoor Khan has returned to India.

He landed at Delhi airport in the early hours of Friday and is currently in the joint custody of Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case and the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

SIT officials said that a team of its officers located Khan, who has been absconding for over a month now, in Dubai through its sources and persuaded him to come back to India and submit himself before law.

ALSO READ: I will return to Bengaluru in 24 hours, says I Monetary Fund scam accused Mansoor Khan

"Accordingly, he has travelled from Dubai to New Delhi and landed at 01.50 hrs. SIT officers are in Delhi to secure and arrest the accused. As Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against him by both SIT and ED, he will be handed over according to the procedures," said BR Ravikanthegowda, the chief of the SIT, adding that currently he is in the joint custody of SIT and ED.

ALSO WATCH: Will return to India in 24 hours, says IMA scam mastermind Mansoor Khan in fresh video

Sources said that the process of bringing him to Bengaluru will take time, as both agencies are working on the case.

The development is expected to ease the ongoing investigation and the effort to return the money of thousands of investors.