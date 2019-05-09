Raichur case: Police yet to connect the dots

Shreyas H S By

Express News Service

RAICHUR: The CID, probing the mysterious death of a 23-year-old girl from Raichur, is yet to come out with vital details on how and why the girl was found hanging from a tree in private land. However, unless the CID pieces together the missing links soon, the case may be dragged further, sources said.

Although the CID sent samples for autopsy to the Bengaluru FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory), the report is not yet out. The victim's mother said no reports were shared by the doctor who conducted the autopsy or the officials who are investigating the case.Bengaluru FSL director Ryshyanth said no details in this regard can be given to external agency as the FSL works in a different manner.

For a general question on whether the report will be given to local police station or the CID as this agency is also involved in the probe, he said the report is submitted to those who sent the samples. He, on the other hand, added the FSL does not delay the report and works in the time frame stipulated by the agency. In sensitive cases, sometimes process of filing the report will be speeded up. The current update is that on the day the girl went missing, that is on April 13, CCTV camera captured both the victim and accused Sudarshan Yadav in different timeline. As per the footage, the victim went to the college around 12.08 pm and came out of the main entrance at 12.24 pm. The footage also shows Yadav entering the college a few minutes later and leaving from the main gate at 12:30 pm, exactly six minutes later.

During the questioning, sources said the accused agreed that he went inside the college library to enquire about the girl. The accused confessed that he went to his private land (land where the body of the victim was found) before hitting Raichur-Mantralayam road to search for her.

The missing link is, if the victim was not found at the land where her body was found, then where was she at that time. According to the accused, he never went to his land after his first visit and after he searched for her on Mantralayam road. "If, so, what was the accused doing for two days until the body of the girl was found. If the accused was so desperate to find the victim why didn't he find her for two days," asked a college student who actively took part in the protest for justice for the victim.

Besides, the accused had the victim's mobile phone and her vehicle key in his possession. During interrogation, Yadav said that both the mobile and the key were strewn outside and he picked them up. The CID has to go deeper to dig whether he is telling the truth as the victim was not seen in any of the footages throwing her mobile and vehicle key.