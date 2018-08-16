Kerala Floods: Kochi Metro resumes service to fasten rescue operations

By Online Desk

KOCHI: Kochi Metro has resumed train services today with the aim of improving the rescue operation, after a temporary suspension of services due to water logging in and around Kochi.

The Service was resumed by 4 pm and the service will continue to run the entire stretch of 18km -- from Aluva to Maharaja's station.

Even though with less frequency and a speed of 25km/hour, the metro will offer free rides to the people and shift those stuck in the flood from Aluva and other locations.

KMRL confirmed that the full-fledged service will begin once the water level comes down.