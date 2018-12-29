'IUML should demand P K Kunhalikutty’s resignation for absence at triple talaq bill discussion’

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel has asked the IUML to demand the resignation of P K Kunhalikutty MP over his absence during the discussion on Triple Talaq bill at the Lok Sabha. He told journalists at his residence at Valanchery on Friday that Kunhalikutty’s failure to attend the session was a black chapter in the history of IUML.

“Triple Talaq Bill assumes much significance as it criminalises talaq. Several Muslim youths are languishing in jails due to the issue,” he said, adding that the aim of the Bill is not to abolish triple talaq. “It lets the authorities to send anyone to jail in the name of triple talaq,” he said. He alleged the IUML has failed to do justice to the Muslim community while secular parties opposed the bill.

Indian Union Muslim League in a spot after MP Kunhalikutty skips triple talaq voting session

He alleged Kunhalikutty kept out of the house in a bid to ensure that his name is included in the ‘good books’ of the BJP. Jaleel said that out of the total 11 votes that were polled against the Bill at the Lok Sabha, eight were by the CPM. The members of the Congress and the IUML leader failed to vote against the bill, he said.