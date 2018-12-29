Home States Kerala

'IUML should demand P K Kunhalikutty’s resignation for absence at triple talaq bill discussion’

He alleged Kunhalikutty kept out of the house in a bid to ensure that his name is included in the ‘good books’ of the BJP.

Published: 29th December 2018 02:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

KT Jaleel

Kerala Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel has asked the IUML to demand the resignation of P K Kunhalikutty MP over his absence during the discussion on Triple Talaq bill at the Lok Sabha.  He told journalists at his residence at Valanchery on Friday that Kunhalikutty’s failure to attend the session was a black chapter in the history of IUML. 

“Triple Talaq Bill assumes much significance as it criminalises talaq. Several Muslim youths are languishing in jails due to the issue,” he said, adding that the aim of the Bill is not to abolish triple talaq. “It lets the authorities to send anyone to jail in the name of triple talaq,” he said. He alleged the IUML has failed to do justice to the Muslim community while secular parties opposed the bill.

Indian Union Muslim League in a spot after MP Kunhalikutty skips triple talaq voting session

He alleged Kunhalikutty kept out of the house in a bid to ensure that his name is included in the ‘good books’ of the BJP. Jaleel said that out of the total 11 votes that were polled against the Bill at the Lok Sabha, eight were by the CPM. The members of the Congress and the IUML leader failed to vote against the bill, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K T Jaleel IUML P K Kunhalikutty triple talaq bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp