Home States Kerala

BJP launches Rath Yatra to 'protect' tradition of Ayyappa Temple 

BJP-RSS and various other Hindu outfits have been on the warpath against the Left government's decision to implement the apex court verdict.

Published: 08th November 2018 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags

Image for representational purpose only (File | EPS)

By PTI

KASARAGOD: The BJP in Kerala Thursday embarked on a Rath yatra from here to "protect" the traditions and rituals of the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala, which recently witnessed violent protests against the entry of women of menstruating age group.

The main Opposition Congress is also launching a series of yatras from Kasaragod, Alapuzha, Thiruvananthapuram, Thodupuzha and Palakkad to protect the faith, fight communalism and explain to the people the "politicisation" of the Sabarimala issue by the CPI(M) and saffron parties.

READ| Sreedharan Pillai receives death threat letter

Speaking at the inaugural function of the 'Sabarimala Samrakshana Yatra', former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa sought the immediate intervention of the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government to end tensions at the hill shrine.

The Kerala government should "apply its mind" and show seriousness to end the impasse at Sabarimala, he said.

"We are not against the SC verdict. But sentiments of the people should be respected by one and all," he said, holding the ruling LDF and Congress-led opposition UDF responsible for the present impasse.

The Karnataka Opposition leader later flagged off the rath yatra being led jointly by BJP state President, P S Sreedharan Pillai and Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) President Tushar Vellapally, from Madhur Siddhi Vinayaka temple here.

The Rath Yatra will conclude at Erumeli near Sabarimala on November 13, when the Supreme Court is to consider the review petitions against its September 28 verdict permitting women of all age groups to offer prayers at the Lord Ayyappa shrine.

Meanwhile, Kerala PCC Working President, K Sudhakaran will take out a rally from Kasaragod this evening which will be inaugurated by senior Congress leader, M M Hassan.

Various Congress leaders will also be leading rallies from different districts in the coming days which will all culminate at Pathanamthitta, where the Sabarimala shrine is located, on November 15.

During the yatra, Congress will inform the people how the Sabarimala issue was "politicised" by the ruling CPI(M) and BJP, KPCC President Mullapally Ramachandran said.

BJP-RSS and various other Hindu outfits have been on the warpath against the Left government's decision to implement the apex court verdict.

The main opposition Congress has also made it clear that they were with the devotees.

The Ayyappa temple opened Monday for the second time in three weeks for a two-day "Sree Chitira Atta Thirunal" special puja amid unprecedented security over apprehension of protests by those opposing the Supreme Court order, allowing women of menstrual age.

Tension had prevailed at the temple Tuesday as nearly 200 frenzied devotees tried to prevent a woman pilgrim, whom they suspected to be of menstrual age, from entering, prompting police to register cases against 200 persons.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayyappa Temple Sabarimala yatra Sreedharan Pillai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp