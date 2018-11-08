KT Jaleel in fresh row over Haj committee appointment

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Already haunted by nepotism row, Higher Education and Minority Affairs Minister K T Jaleel seems to be heading for further trouble after a few former Haj Committee members have raised fresh allegations of nepotism in the appointment of a clerk at Karippur Haj House.

“The minister has committed serious violations in the appointment of a clerk and made attempts to weaken Kerala State Haj Committee,” said former Haj Committee chairman A K Abdurahman. A lady clerk was appointed on daily wage basis to one of the four deputation posts at the Haj House two years back.

This happened at a time when clerical posts there used to be filled on deputation basis.

“When we asked about the lady, we were told that she was appointed by the minister,” he said.He alleged the lady, who had left after she got a job in the Minority Welfare Department, managed to rejoin the Haj House with fake medical certificates.

It’s alleged that the lady is a relative of one of the staff members of the minister.“Even the lady employee’s qualification is disputed,” he alleged. Abdurahman also accused Jaleel of violating rules of the Haj Act. As per rules, the authority to select Haj volunteers is with the Haj Committee of India and Kerala State Haj Committee. Rules stipulate that the State Haj Committee should undertake the selection process and interviews. But, according to Abdurahman, the minister constituted a three-member body for the selection process.

The body included the day’s chairman, a former chairman and Haj executive officer.“While Malappuram district collector, who is the executive officer, refused to join the committee, he was replaced with a person from outside the Haj Committee by violating rules,” he added. Abdurahman said the issue will be taken up seriously. Haj Committee chairman C Mohammed Faizy said the committee will look into the issue and will take appropriate action.