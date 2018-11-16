Government must protect the interests of devotees: Ramesh Chennithala

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Inaugurating the valedictory function of the KPCC protest marches from five locations here, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala lambasted Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for the adamant stance on the Sabarimala issue and said the government has the responsibility to protect the interests of the believers.

He said both the CPM and the BJP are playing a dangerous game by dividing the society on communal basis.

He questioned the sincerity of BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai’s decision to politicise the Sabarimala women’s entry issue. He also flayed the Sangh Parvar for indulging and instigating violence across the state.

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran presided over the function. Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, MPs Sasi Tharoor and Anto Antony, KPCC working presidents K Sudhakaran and Kodikunnil Suresh, Rajya Sabha former deputy chairman P J Kurian, AICC secretary P C Vishnunath, former KPCC president K Muraleedharan, MLAs Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and Adoor Prakash spoke.