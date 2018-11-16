Home States Kerala

Government must protect the interests of devotees: Ramesh Chennithala

He said both the CPM and the BJP are playing a dangerous game by dividing the society on communal basis.

Published: 16th November 2018

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, MPs Kodikunnil Suresh and Shashi Tharoor and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy at the Faith Protection meet organised by KPCC in Pathanamthitta | Shaji Vettipuram

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Inaugurating the valedictory function of the KPCC protest marches from five locations here, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala lambasted Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for the adamant stance on the Sabarimala issue and said the government has the responsibility to protect the interests of the believers.

He said both the CPM and the BJP are playing a dangerous game by dividing the society on communal basis.

He questioned the sincerity of BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai’s decision to politicise the Sabarimala women’s entry issue. He also flayed the Sangh Parvar for indulging and instigating violence across the state. 

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran presided over the function. Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, MPs Sasi Tharoor and Anto Antony, KPCC working presidents K Sudhakaran and Kodikunnil Suresh, Rajya Sabha former deputy chairman P J Kurian, AICC secretary P C Vishnunath, former KPCC president K Muraleedharan, MLAs Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and Adoor Prakash spoke. 

