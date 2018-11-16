Home States Kerala

UDF to devise strategy to keep Jaleel nepotism row on boil

Published: 16th November 2018 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala (File | EPS)

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Will the Sabarimala impasse overshadow the ‘incriminating evidence’ against Minister K T Jaleel, who is facing nepotism charge? That seems to be the question that troubles the Muslim Youth League which has been turning the heat on the minister for allegedly facilitating the appointment of his relative in a PSU under his ministry.

It was on Wednesday that P K Firos, state general secretary of the Muslim Youth League, came up with documents to prove Jalee’s ‘direct involvement’ in changing the basic qualification for the post, paving way for his relative’s selection. However, the Minister dismissed the fresh evidence as ‘nothing new’ and evaded a proper reply. There was no response either from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, whose signature was found on the files that okayed the controversial change of criteria. 

ALSO READ | KT Jaleel should resign, says P K Firos

With the Sabarimala issue all set to boil in the coming days, the allegations against Jaleel may lose its fizz, opine political observers. With the Assembly session set to begin only on November 27, the UDF will have to devise a fresh strategy to keep the issue alive and burning in public discourse.

Speaking to ‘Express’, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said the UDF was in no mood to spare Jaleel. “An urgent meeting of the KPCC political affairs committee, scheduled on Friday, will discuss the nepotism charge against the Minister,” he said. 

Chennithala added that the UDF meeting on November 19 will also discuss the Jaleel issue and come up with joint strategy to corner the minister. 

ALSO READ | CPM to discuss nepotism charges against Kerala minister KT Jaleel

Meanwhile, the Muslim Youth League has begun stepping up its offensive against Jaleel. A march was taken out by student outfit Muslim Students Federation to the Collectorate here turned violent on Thursday. “We are planning massive protests at all public functions to be attended by the Minister,” said Firos. 
“The issue cannot be considered as over with the resignation of the Ministers’ relative. We will stop short of nothing but the minister’s expulsion from the cabinet,” he added.   

The youth organisation has already petitioned the Vigilance Director seeking a probe against the minister. “As per legal opinion received, we cannot approach court directly. Only if the Vigilance director denies permission for a probe can we start the legal battle. In the meantime our mission will be to expose in public domain the shameful abuse of power by the Minister,” added Firos.

