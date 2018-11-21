Home States Kerala

Sabarimala: Notice served on 25,000 Facebook users over inflammatory posts

In Thiruvananthapuram city police limits alone 4,000 Facebook users were served notices.

Published: 21st November 2018 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Police say that social media is being used being nefarious elements to spew communal venom (File photo | AP)

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The row over the entry of women to Sabarimala shrine is leaving an indelible and ugly mark in the cyber space with mostly right-wingers training their guns on the dissent voices. Police say that social media is being used being nefarious elements to spew communal venom. Police said more than 25,000 Facebook users in the state have been served warning notices so far in the past two months and over two dozen registered in connection with Sabarimala developments.

ALSO READ | Sangh Parivar conspiracy to hijack Sabarimala: CM Pinaray Vijayan

In Thiruvananthapuram city police limits alone 4,000 Facebook users were served notices. Four cyber cases, including the ones for threatening Thiruvnanathapuram Range IG Manoj Abraham, were registered in city stations.

City Police Commissioner P Prakash said certain people in social media were trying to create communal divide through their posts and some of them have been identified and served warning.“In the past two months we have served warnings to 4,000 people from my official Facebook page,” said Prakash. All those involved in creating and circulating communally disturbing social media posts, he said.

ALSO READ | Vishwa Hindu Parishad warns of Ayodhya-like agitation to save Sabarimala

It was found that pictures, videos and voice clips of communal nature were circulated via social media. Prakash said non-bailable charges would be levelled against the offenders and the cyber cell has started collecting details of the suspects operating from outside the country.

Prakash said through warning notice, they have asked the Facebook users not to indulge in creating communal divide and reminded them strict legal actions are in the offing in case they repeat the misdeed.
Majority of the warnings were issued to Keralites working abroad. Police said overseas Keralites who are found to be involved in uploading potential communally disturbing social media posts would be subject to severe action.In such cases, the police department can even go to the extent of cancelling their passports or issue red-corner notice,” police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala row Cyber Crime Kerala Police Communal polarisation communalism Kerala government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp