Intel wing keeps tabs on BJP-RSS workers with criminal antecedents

Apart from those who were arrested for Sabarimala-related violence, Special Branch officials have also been asked to keep a tab on right-wing activists involved in other criminal cases.

Published: 23rd November 2018 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Security check being done on devotees at Pampa Guard office before they trek Sabarimala. | (Shaji Vettipuram | EPS)

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the Sabarimala impasse shows no signs of abating, the police have tasked its intelligence wing to mount round-the-clock surveillance on the BJP-RSS workers who were earlier arrested for perpetuating violence during the Thulamasa Pooja, Chithira Atta Visesham and the first days of Mandala-Makaravilakku season. Those arrested from Sabarimala and elsewhere and later released on bail have been kept under the intelligence radar as the police top bosses felt they might again be roped in to stoke tension.

Apart from those who were arrested for Sabarimala-related violence, Special Branch officials have also been asked to keep a tab on right-wing activists involved in other criminal cases. Intelligence sources said the activities and whereabouts of almost 100 people were currently being tracked in Thiruvananthapuram Range which comprises Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts.

In Thiruvananthapuram city police limit, almost a dozen men, including three people who were arrested from Sabarimala, have been kept under close watch. Intelligence sources said similar steps are being taken across the state. “We are tracking the movements of those who are out on bail. Their daily whereabouts are being also monitored and in case they are found to be heading towards Sabarimala, we will pass actionable intelligence inputs to the police officers concerned,” a Special Branch officer told Express. The decision to monitor people with criminal background was taken after a circular issued by BJP general secretary A N Radhakrishnan came to the attention of the cops.  As per the circular, each BJP Mandalam Committees was told to send a fixed number of people to Sabarimala for agitations. “On the basis of that circular, we have intensified the scrutiny,” Special Branch sources said.

“We immediately get pictures of those who are arrested in connection with Sabarimala violence. We then check whether the arrested have any other criminal cases so adequate action can be initiated against them,” sources said.

Pathanamthitta district Special Branch, meanwhile, has compiled a list of people with a criminal background who had visited Sabarimala. A dossier with the details of their crimes, photos and other relevant details has also been prepared.

TAGS
Sabarimala BJP-RSS workers Intel wing Kerala polivce

