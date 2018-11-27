Sabarimala: Highest number of pilgrims offers worship on Monday

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: A total of 44,702 pilgrims offered worship on Monday, the highest number in the ongoing season, at the Lord Ayyappa Temple. As per the records, on Friday 41, 595 pilgrims visited the temple. On Sunday, 36,626 pilgrims had darshan at the temple, said the sources.

ALSO READ | Kerala police mull tag system for Sabarimala pilgrims

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has taken measures to ensure adequate availability of potable water at Nilackal pilgrim base camp. As part of the initiative, in addition to the existing water storage facility for 40 lakh litres, storage facility for 25 lakh litres is nearing completion at the Nilackal camp, KWA sources said.

ALSO READ | Sabarimala: Vexed with standoff, Kerala police officers may turn to SC

Three water storage tanks with a capacity of five lakh litres were already set up at Nilackal camp. In addition, 215 storage tanks of 5,000 litres each are at various stages of completion.

RO plants



Twenty-seven Reverse Osmosis plants were already set up at various locations to ensure potable water to the pilgrims. Of the 27 RO plants, Tata Projects set up 25 in select areas at Nilackal pilgrim camp. The KWA has deployed adequate number of tanker lorries to transport water from Pampa and Seethathode for the purpose.