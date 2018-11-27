Home States Kerala

Sabarimala: Highest number of pilgrims offers worship on Monday

Three water storage tanks with a capacity of five lakh litres were already set up at  Nilackal camp. In addition, 215 storage tanks of 5,000 litres each are at various stages of completion. 

Published: 27th November 2018 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 02:20 AM   |  A+A-

A devotee anxiously waiting at Valiya Nadapanthal for darshan at Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple on Monday (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: A total of 44,702 pilgrims offered worship on Monday, the highest number in the ongoing season, at the Lord Ayyappa Temple. As per the records, on Friday 41, 595 pilgrims visited the temple. On Sunday, 36,626 pilgrims had darshan at the temple, said the sources.

ALSO READ | Kerala police mull tag system for Sabarimala pilgrims

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has taken measures to ensure adequate availability of potable water at Nilackal pilgrim base camp. As part of the initiative, in addition to the existing water storage facility for 40 lakh litres, storage facility for 25 lakh litres is nearing completion at the Nilackal camp, KWA sources said. 

ALSO READ | Sabarimala: Vexed with standoff, Kerala police officers may turn to SC

Three water storage tanks with a capacity of five lakh litres were already set up at  Nilackal camp. In addition, 215 storage tanks of 5,000 litres each are at various stages of completion. 

RO plants 

Twenty-seven Reverse Osmosis plants were already set up at various locations to ensure potable water to the pilgrims. Of the 27 RO plants, Tata Projects set up 25 in select areas at Nilackal pilgrim camp. The KWA has deployed adequate number of tanker lorries to transport water from Pampa and Seethathode for the purpose.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala pilgrims

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp