Sabarimala women's entry row: CPM gears up for counter-campaign in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sensing the backlash in the Sabarimala issue, in view of the widespread agitations spearheaded by Hindu outfits and the Congress, the Left is also gearing up for counter-campaigns. In a determined move to protect its turf, the CPM will be rallying women raising the motto of ensuring equal rights for women.

To resist the attack on the CPM and the Left Government over the SC verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the hill shrine, the CPM will hold statewide campaigns to protect women’s rights as well as to expose the double standards of the Congress and the BJP. The LDF meet on Thursday will come up with an action plan.

In a fresh move, the CPM has been trying to win back its support through women’s gatherings. As part of this, a women’s meet was organised in Pathanamthitta which was inaugurated by party central committee member P K Sreemathi. Similar moves will be carried out by the party through the Democratic Women’s Association.

The attempt is to defend the women’s agitations by rallying the female cadre. The meets will be organised raising the motto of equal justice for women. The CPM will organise major statewide campaigns against the agitations by the Congress and the BJP in the Sabarimala issue. The party is planning to rally people against moves by the RSS and Congress to create tension in the state in the name of the Sabarimala issue.

The Congress and the BJP are trying for a second Liberation struggle in the state, said CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. While the BJP has been trying to create tension in the state, the Congress has been supporting the move. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has become an agent of the BJP. Kodiyeri welcomed the stance taken by the SNDP in the issue.

“The SNDP, which follows the ideals of Sree Narayana Guru who played a major role in the state’s reformation, has taken up the mission now. Similarly, the NSS should also follow the rich tradition of Mannath Padmanabhan,” he said. The SC verdict is based on the constitutional equal rights for women. It is a verdict by the apex court after going through various aspects of the issue. The CPM is not a party to the Sabarimala case.

Kodiyeri alleged the Congress has become the megaphone of the RSS. They should correct their stance in the matter. “In a democratic system with constitutional values, the Left Government can do nothing but following the SC verdict. The government has made it clear that irrespective of its stance, the Apex Court verdict would be implemented. The government is exploring the possibilities of the same,” he said.

The CPM state chief pointed out instead of trying to create tension among the people, the BJP state unit should try to persuade the Union government to intervene in the matter.