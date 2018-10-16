Musician Balabhaskar's driver reveals shocking details about the accident

By Online Desk

In a major twist to the tragedy of the car accident that had claimed the life of famous violinist Balabhaskar, the musician’s driver Arjun told the Kerala police that it was Balabhaskar who drove the car on September 25. Earlier it was thought that Arjun had driven the car when the tragedy struck the musician's family.

ALSO READ: Violinist Balabhaskar cremated with state honours

Retreating from his earlier statements, Arjun, in his testimony stated that Balabhaskar himself drove the car after reaching Kollam. Arjun said, he drove the car from Trissur to Kollam only. The singer’s daughter died on the spot when the car hit a tree. Balabhaskar died on October 2, after at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. Lakshmi, who suffered serious injuries in the accident is currently recovering at the hospital.