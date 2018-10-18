Home States Kerala

Sabarimala temple row: Journalist Libi CS to approach Supreme Court

Libi was unable to enter Sabarimala Ayyappa temple on the first day of re-opening after the controversial Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all age groups to enter Sabarimala.

Police lathi-charge on protestors after they opposed the entry of girls and women into the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala, Kerala. (Photo | PTI)

Journalist Libi CS

Journalist and editor of Malayalam news website Newsgil, Libi CS, who was blocked from entering Sabarimala on Wednesday, has put out a Facebook post saying that "she had not tried to enter the temple in secrecy" and has decided to approach the Supreme Court.

Libi was unable to enter Sabarimala Ayyappa temple on the first day of re-opening after the controversial Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all age groups to enter Sabarimala, as protestors attempted to attack her at the Pathanamthitta bus stand.

She was escorted back safely by a police team which immediately reached the spot.

Libi had earlier stated in a Facebook post that she would, along with three others, visit Sabarimala on Wednesday. According to reports, this may have prompted the mob to plan the attack. Libi also mentions in the post that she does not have any wish to visit the temple, and is going due to other reasons like communal polarisation and slander against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

A story published on Newsgil, carrying the headline "If Ayyappa cannot control himself when women devotees enter the temple, there is a medicine that could be prescribed", had earlier stirred up a controversy. 

 

