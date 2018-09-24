Abhimanyu murder case: Charges against 16 persons to be filed today

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nearly three months on since SFI leader Abhimanyu’s killing at the Maharaja’s College here, the special investigation team is slated to submit the first chargesheet in the case on Monday.

ALSO READ | Abhimanyu murder case: Plea of second accused dismissed

Sixteen persons, including Muhammed Rifa, Campus Front of India (CFI) state secretary; Saneesh, who led the four-member killer gang from Palluruthy here, and Muhammed JI, a student of Maharaja’s directly involved in the killing, are named in the chargesheet to be submitted before the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-II.

The supplementary chargesheet against the fugitive accused will be filed following their arrest. The SIT, which had arrested 19 persons in the case, recently issued lookout notices for eight persons who are still on the run.

Officers said of the total 30 persons wanted in the case, 16 are directly linked with the killing while the remaining are accused of hatching the conspiracy and harbouring the accused.

The prosecution has alleged a 16-member gang comprising CFI, SDPI and Popular Front of India(PFI) activists armed with deadly weapons had gathered near the campus with the intention of eliminating rival SFI leaders. The case was registered at the Central police station under Sections 142, 148, 323, 324, 307 and 302 read with 149. The probe found the conspiracy to to kill the SFI activist - he was slain on July 2 - was hatched during a meeting at the PFI-run Cochin Hostel here.