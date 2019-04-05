You won’t hear from me a word against CPI(M): Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

By Express News Service

KALPETTA(WAYANAD): Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he will “absorb all the attacks” by the CPM and will not speak against the Left parties during his campaign. He was responding to the Left parties’ attacks against him in view of his candidature in Wayanad. After filing nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, Rahul told journalists in Kalpetta that he is contesting from seats in North and South to “send a message.”

“The CPM and the Congress have been locked in a fight in Kerala. This will go on. I understand that the CPM has to fight me. But, I am not going to say a word against them. I am here to send a message of unity that south India is important, and I fully understand that the CPM has to attack me,” the AICC chief said.

There were two main issues faced by the country: lack of jobs and agrarian crisis, he added. “Farmers are unaware of what the future holds for them. Youngsters are running from state to state in search of jobs and the Prime Minister has failed on both the fronts.” he said: “The country had faith in the Prime Minister when he said he would be the chowkidar. But, the chowkidar himself has given Anil Ambani Rs 30,000 crore of air force money,” Gandhi alleged, in an attack against the NDA government over the Rafale deal.

On his candidature from Wayanad, Gandhi said: “I have come to Kerala to send a message that India is one. South, north, east, west or centre, all are one. There is an assault taking place across the country by the RSS and BJP. I just want to send a message and I will stand from South India and North India.”

Timeline

11.05 am: The helicopter carrying Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi lands in SKMJ School Ground, Kalpetta.

11.10 am: Rahul and Priyanka move to District Collectorate in an open truck along with senior UDF leaders.

11.30 am: Rahul submits nomination papers before District Collector AR Ajayakumar.

Noon: Roadshow from Kalpetta Bypass commences.

12.50 pm: Roadshow reaches helipad at SKMJ School ground.

1 pm: Rahul and Priyanka leave for Kozhikode via helicopter.

Rahul, Priyanka lend helping hand to injured journalists

KALPETTA: In a noble gesture, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lent a helping hand to three journalists who sustained minor injuries after they fell from one of the vehicles in their cavalcade during the roadshow. According to RS Gopan, a photographer with a vernacular daily, who was also injured, the injuries of the mediapersons were not serious and they were discharged after being administered first aid. The barricade placed on the vehicle broke when the vehicles reached near the helipad at SKMJ School, Kalpetta. The injured were being helped to the ambulance by Rahul and Priyanka, who accompanied him in the roadshow after filing his nominations. In the video, posted by former KSU president VS Joy, Rahul can be seen helping by holding the stretcher carrying the injured journalist to the ambulance, while Priyanka was holding the shoes of the reporter. The video went viral on online platforms later.