Kerala floods: The full list of cancelled trains

KOCHI: Train services were hit in rain-ravaged Kerala on Friday after tracks were rendered unusable following landslips, flooding and by trees falling on electric cables. Even long-distance trains in the Kayamkulam-Ernakulam route via Alappuzha and the Palakkad division were cancelled.

According to a railway officer, most of the damage has happened in the Palakkad Division.

"Flooding has been reported between Palakkad- ttappalam, Shoranur-Kuttipuram and Feroke-Kallayi sections of Palakkad Division. A landslip has also been reported at Karakkad near Shoranur," said the officer.

According to him, train traffic has been affected in the Palakkad-Ernakulam, Palakkad-Shoranur and Shoranur-Kozhikode sections.

"Also, train services between Kayankulam-Ernakulam via Alappuzha will remain suspended till further notice due to unsafe weather conditions, falling of trees on to the track and subsequent disruption of rail traffic," said the officer.

Major long-distance trains running in this section will be diverted via the Kottayam line and the situation will be reviewed on Saturday morning

Due to flooding in the Palakkad division, Train No. 16344 Madurai-Thiruvananthapuram Amritha Express was cancelled.

The other trains that were cancelled on Friday were: Train No 16603 Mangaluru Central-Chennai Central Maveli Express, Train No 22207 Chennai Central-Thiruvananthapuram Bi-weekly Express and Train no 12601 Puratchi Thalaivar M.G. Ramachandran Chennai Central Mail Express.

Around eight trains were fully cancelled while 11 were partially cancelled and nine were diverted.

To help the passengers travelling towards Thiruvananthapuram from Ernakulam, the the railways have arranged special trains.

"Special trains will be run on Saturday too if the situation doesn't improve," said a railway officer.

The other trains that stand fully cancelled on Saturday and Sunday:

Train No.06015 Ernakulam – Velankanni special train of 10.08.2019.

Train No.06016 Velankanni – Ernakulam special train of 11.08.2019.

Train No.16356 Mangaluru – Kochuveli express of 10.08.2019.

Train No.56380 Kayankulam – Ernakulam passenger train of 10.08.2019.

Train No.56362 / 56363 Kottayam – Nilambur Road – Kottayam passenger trains of 10.08.2019.

Train No.56305 Kottayam – Kollam passenger train of 11.08.2019.

Train No.66307 Ernakulam – Kollam MEMU train of 10.08.2019.

Train No.56365 Guruvayur – Punalur passenger train of 10.08.2019.

Train No.56366 Punalur – Guruvayur passenger train of 10.08.2019.

Train No.56388 Kayankulam – Ernakulam passenger train of 10.08.2019.

Train No.56300 Kollam – Alappuzha passenger train of 10.08.2019.

Train No.56302 Alappuzha – Ernakulam passenger train of 10.08.2019.

Train No.16841 Guruvayur – Thiruvananthapuram express train of 10.08.2019.

Train No.12076 Thiruvananthapuram – Kozhikkode Jan Shatabdi express of 10.08.2019.

Train No.12075 Kozhikkode – Thiruvananthapuram Jan Shatabdi express of 10.08.2019.

Ticket refund process eased till August 15

A Railways press release noted that due to torrential rains and floods in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, several trains originating, arriving or passing through flood or landslide-affected areas had to be cancelled from August 7 onwards. Since passengers are moving out to safer places, they are not in a position to retrieve their tickets and bring them to the station for cancellation or obtaining Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR).

Railways have therefore decided to permit issue of TDRs at any station up to August 15 (as against the normal rule of up to three days from the booked date of journey). The public can apply to the Railways for refund after obtaining TDR from stations as above.

Similarly, passengers, who have booked E- tickets are also permitted, as a special case, to submit claims for refunds addressed to the CHIEF COMMERCIAL MANAGER/PASSENGER MARKETING, SOUTHERN RAILWAY, Moore Market Complex, Chennai 600003 up to August 15. All members of the public may take note of this special facility extended by Southern Railway for its customers.

